Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A Mongolian province was awarded a Guinness World Record when officials gathered 1,308 people to perform traditional throat singing together.

A Guinness adjudicator presented Batsuuri Dugerjav, governor of Khovd Province, with a certificate after 1,308 singers performed Khoomei, a style of traditional Mongolian throat singing, simultaneously in the province's capital city, Khovd.

The governor shared photos from the event on his official Facebook page.

The performance set a new Guinness record for most people performing traditional throat singing simultaneously.

Khoomei is included on the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's list of intangible cultural heritage.