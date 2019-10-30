Semi crash covers Texas highway in thousands of avocados

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A stretch of Texas highway was closed for several hours when a semi truck rollover covered the roadway in spilled avocados.

The Cibolo Police Department said a semi truck overturned early Tuesday on Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County and was struck by a second truck, causing a box trailer to break open and spill thousands of avocados into the road.

The clean-up operation lasted for several hours and the roadway wasn't completely reported until just after 1 p.m., police said.

The drivers of both trucks were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.