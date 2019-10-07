Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A rodeo bull escaped its enclosure in Las Vegas and went for a run around the area before being lassoed about an hour and a half later.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said the bull was first spotted on the loose just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Owens Avenue and Betty Lane.

Residents were encouraged to avoid the area while authorities worked to corral the animal.

Police said the bull's owner was able to lasso the bovine about noon and return it to the enclosure. No injuries were reported from the bull's time on the loose.