Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Wyoming said they had to use a Taser to subdue a moose so they could disentangle its antlers from a resident's hammock.

The Sublette County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Wyoming Game and Fish personnel responded to a residence this week where a bull moose was reported to be caught in a hammock hanging from a tree.

"Due to the nature of the entangled animal and the proximity to hunting season, a tranquilizer would render the animal not harvestable and inedible," the sheriff's office said.

The deputies used a Taser to subdue the moose so its antlers could be disentangled from the hammock.

The sheriff's office said the moose was not injured and left the area on its own.