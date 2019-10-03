Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A British soccer freestyler added a Guinness World Record to his resume when he walked 3.61 miles in one hour in the Sahara Desert while juggling a soccer ball with his feet.

John Farnworth, who already has multiple Guinness records including the greatest vertical ascent controlling a soccer ball in one hour, traveled to Morocco to attempt the Guinness-required minimum distance of 3.4 miles in harsh weather conditions.

Farnworth managed a distance of 3.61 miles in one hour, achieving the record.

"The hardest part were the sandstorms!" Farnworth said. "It was incredibly tough to control the ball with all the wind and sand blowing in my face, it was a completely different wind than what I am used to."

The record attempt raised money for Derian House children's hospice.