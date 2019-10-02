Sepp Hedel of Germany broke a Guinness World Record when he played a game of "Football Manager" for 333 seasons. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A German soccer fan broke a Guinness World Record by playing his favorite video game, Football Manager, for 333 virtual seasons.

Sepp Hedel said he started chasing the record for the Sports Interactive PC game while he was working in Africa in late 2017.

"The majority of the in-game years I played in Africa. When you are far away from home you don't have much impact on what's going on at home," he said. "I played Football Manager since 2015, so it was something familiar and the game helped me to distract and keep occupied."

Playing for 333 seasons would take that number of years in real professional soccer, but the game allowed Hedel to reach the goal in 1,940 hours of play.

Hedel had to abide by special rules to be eligible for the record, including taking in-game "vacation" for no more than 5 percent of play time -- which the player achieved by not taking the vacation option at all.

"The game always challenges you and I always developed new goals, so in-game vacation was not an option. You do not win the UEFA Champions League while chilling on the beach," he said.

Hedel beat the previous record of 221 Football Manager seasons, which was set in December 2017 by Michal Leniec.