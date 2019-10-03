Indian sisters-in-law run backward for 13 hours

A pair of sisters-in-law in India are seeking Guinness World Records certification after running a distance of 33 miles in 13 hours while facing backward. Photo by PIX1861/Pixabay.com

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A pair of women in India ran backward for 13 hours, totaling 33 miles, to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birthday and set a Guinness World Record.

Sisters-in-law Twinkle Thakar and Swati Thakar said they were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements about female empowerment to take their backward run from Bardoli to Dandi.

The women started their run at 5 p.m. Tuesday and finished the following day.

"At first we were not confident about completing the task, but then our family members motivated us. Our aim was to motivate women to come forward and showcase their skills. Each woman has some qualities, they just need someone's support to come forward," Twinkle Thakar told ANI.

The pair said they are submitting video of their run to Guinness for official recognition.