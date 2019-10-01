Go-kart drives 546 miles in 24 hours for Guinness record

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A team of drivers at an Iowa business broke a Guinness World Record when they drove a go-kart 546 miles in 24 hours.

Pole Position Raceway in Des Moines said the go-kart started circling the track at 8 p.m. Sunday and finished at 8 p.m. Monday after traveling a total distance of more than 546 miles.

The attempt bested the previous record of 424 miles traveled by go-kart in 24 hours.

Jason Bruce, marketing and sales manager for Pole Position Raceway, said a new go-kart driver took over every 20 laps to make sure they stayed sharp behind the wheel.

Bruce said evidence is being submitted to Guinness for official certification.