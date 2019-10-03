Girl Scouts trapped in Texas courthouse elevator for three hours

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A group of Texas Girl Scouts delivering stuffed animals to family courts ended up trapped for more than three hours in a courthouse elevator.

Melanie Bragg, an adult leader for Troop 25351, said she and her girls had just delivered the stuffed animals for children in the foster program when their elevator malfunctioned, leaving them trapped inside.

Technicians worked for about two hours without success to get the elevator back in working order, but eventually had to call the fire department to rescue Bragg and the girls.

Bragg congratulated the girls for "holding it together" during their ordeal.