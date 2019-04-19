April 19 (UPI) -- A Texas woman was locked inside a Walmart garden center for nearly an hour after the section of the store closed.

Sarah Luke said she stopped at the Walmart in Galveston for some laryngitis medication and while inside she decided to browse the garden center.

"I thought [an employee] saw me, but I was also wearing a green sweatshirt," Luke told KTRK-TV. "Maybe I blended in with the plants, but he or she, don't really know, locked me in!"

Luke said she tried banging on the door, but she wasn't able to call out for help because of her laryngitis.

Luke contacted her mother to call the front desk at the store while she called the Galveston Police Department.

"Fifteen minutes after the police arrived, the assistant manager came and unlocked the door," Luke told KRIV/KTHX.

"The assistant manager assured me that it was not her who locked me in, and the police officers started talking to her about how they need a more thorough walkthrough before locking the doors," Luke said.

She said Walmart gave her a gift card and a free plant as compensation.