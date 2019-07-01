July 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters were called to an amusement center in Florida to rescue a person trapped 55 feet up in the air on a ride called the "Vomatron."

Bay County Fire Rescue said Thomas Drive District 1 crews responded Sunday to the amusement center on Front Beach, where a rider was reported to be stuck on a ride that lost power.

The department shared photos of a ladder truck being used to reach the rider, who was stranded 55 feet in the air on the Vomatron ride.

The rider was brought back to the ground uninjured.