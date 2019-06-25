Toddler gets stuck inside claw machine while trying to reach Pikachu dolls

June 25 (UPI) -- A young girl ended up stuck inside a claw machine in China when she crawled inside to try to get a stuffed Pikachu doll.

A video filmed at the Huixing Commercial Center in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, shows the 3-year-old girl trapped inside the machine with the Pokemon toys while a man calls for help.

Police responded to the scene and worked to comfort the toddler while a key for the machine was obtained.

A commercial center employee was eventually able to find the key and open the machine, freeing the girl.