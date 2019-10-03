Alligator found wandering loose near Pennsylvania river

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A young alligator found near a Pennsylvania river is the seventh alligator found in the state this year -- and the fifth in a single county.

Humane Animal Rescue said the small gator, dubbed Gus, was found Tuesday night near the Allegheny River in Lawrenceville.

"Don't get us wrong, we love having this little guy around, but wasn't 6 alligators in 1 year enough?" the rescue said in a Facebook post. "Gus was found near the Allegheny River in Lawrenceville last night. Hey Florida, you can keep your 'gators!"

The alligator is the seventh found in Pennsylvania in 2018, and the fifth found in Allegheny County.