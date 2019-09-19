Caiman spotted swimming in Michigan school's pond

Officials are warning students to keep a distance from a Michigan school's pond after a caiman was spotted swimming loose in the water. Photo by ricke76/Pixabay.com

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Students and community members are being warned to keep a safe distance from a Michigan school pond, where an "alligator-type reptile" -- a caiman -- was spotted swimming.

Bedford Public Schools said a teacher spotted an "alligator-type reptile" swimming in the Biology Pond on the campus of Bedford Senior High School and Bedford Junior High School.

The district said experts identified the creature as a 3-foot caiman, a relative of the alligator.

Officials said arrangements are being made to remove the caiman from the pond, and students and community members are being warned to keep a safe distance from the water until the creature is relocated.

The district said caimans are not native to Michigan, but sometimes are kept as exotic pets.