Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Florida assisted a professional trapper with the capture of a "very large, and very angry" alligator found right next to an alligator warning sign.

The Tampa Police Department said in a Facebook post officers were called Sunday to Rowlett Park on a report of an alligator hanging out next to a sign.

"Folks, we cannot stress enough that warning signs are there for a reason," police wrote. "It has a slightly humorous cartoon of an alligator on it, but they are no laughing matter!"

"Just this afternoon a very large, and very angry alligator came for a visit right by the sign. Thankfully a trapper was able to get there in time and several TPD officers were able to assist in safely taking the gator into custody!" the post said.