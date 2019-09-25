Trip to store for slaw leads to $100,000 lottery prize

A Maryland man said a trip to the store for corn slaw led to his winning a $100,000 lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a trip to the score for corn slaw led to his winning a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The 61-year-old Prince George's County man told Maryland Lottery officials he made a trip to the grocery store Saturday to buy corn slaw and decided to stop on his way home at Accokeek Liquors in Accokeek.

The man bought six scratch-off lottery tickets, and sole winner, a Big Money Maker ticket, appeared at first to have a $10 prize.

"I pushed it to the side and said, 'At least I got my $10 back,'" the player said.

He said a closer look revealed he had actually won a top prize of $100,000.

"He had our son on the phone in FaceTime trying to get my reaction," the man's wife said of when he broke the news.

The man said he has previously won $1,000 prizes from scratch-off tickets, but Saturday's ticket was his largest-ever prize.

The winner said he plans to pay off bills and put the rest of his winnings into savings.