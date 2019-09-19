Woman waiting for a ride ends up winning $30,000 lottery jackpot

A Maryland woman said waiting for her husband to be able to pick her up from work led to her winning a $30,000 lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland newlywed who had to wait for a ride from her new husband ended up receiving an unexpected wedding gift: a $30,000 lottery jackpot.

The Allegany County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she got off work in Cumberland and decided to buy a Plinko scratch-off ticket from Allegany Liquors while waiting for her husband, who was still 10-15 minutes away at his job site across the state line in West Virginia.

"They were really busy," the woman said of the store, leading to her decision to sit down and scratch the ticket while she waited.

She ended up revealing a $30,000 top prize. The woman said she quickly sent a photo of the winning ticket to her husband.

"I showed it to a guy I was working with and I said, 'Dude, does that say what I think it does?'" her husband recalled.

The couple said they plan to use the winnings to pay off a loan they used to buy their home.