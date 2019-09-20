A New Jersey man who won a $2 million lottery prize in 2017 returned to lottery headquarters to collect a $250,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Lottery

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man collected a $250,000 lottery jackpot just two years after taking home a $2 million prize from another scratch-off ticket.

Freddie R. of Newark told New Jersey Lottery officials his usual tickets weren't bringing him any luck recently, so he decided to buy a few tickets that he doesn't usually try at the C-Town Supermarket in Newark.

One of the tickets, a Crossword scratch-off game, earned him a $250,000 top prize.

Freddie said his surprise at winning the top prize was compounded by the fact that he had visited lottery headquarters in July 2017 to collect a $2 million prize from a Platinum Diamond Spectacular scratch-off ticket.

The winner said his prize money will be put into savings for his retirement.