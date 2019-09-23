Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York state came to the assistance of a deer that ended up stuck in a lacrosse net in a resident's back yard.

Strong Island Animal Rescue, which shared photos and video of the rescue on Facebook, responded to the home after being contacted by Rose Velez, who spotted the struggling buck in her next-door neighbor's East Setauket back yard.

"When I looked at it I saw that it was in distress, because its neck was tilted back in the net," Velez told CBS New York. "But I can tell by the lack of movement that it wasn't in a good place. So I was like this guy needs help."

Frankie Floridia of Strong Island Animal Rescue said he rushed to the scene with his partner.

"We went up to the deer. As soon as we were able to grab it, we pulled the net over the fence. She anchored him down and I went and got to cutting," Floridia said.

Floridia said he was able to cut the struggling deer free of the lacrosse net.

"So when his adrenaline goes up he's at risk for heart attack. He's at risk of being over-stressed and not making it. So you got to act quickly," Floridia said.

The rescuer urged residents to take down nets that aren't in use.

"When it comes dusk and you're not using them, take them down," he said. "If you're not going to be home for a few days, take them down. All it's going to do is destroy your nets and cause the animal distress or death."