Deer joins July Fourth beachgoers in Michigan

July 8 (UPI) -- A deer joined visitors for a swim at a Lake Michigan beach on Fourth of July weekend.

Katie Papke shared video of the encounter as the white-tailed buck interacted with beachgoers in the water at Saugatuck State Park on Saturday.

The deer spent about 30 minutes among the crowd, searching for snacks and licking a girl's leg, according to the video's description.

Video shows the deer calmly standing near the edge of the water as a crowd gathers around to watch while taking pictures and video.