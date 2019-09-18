Golfer's lost engagement ring returned two months later

A New York state woman was reunited with her engagement ring two months after she lost it in the parking lot of a golf course. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Patti Teeple said she took off her two-part wedding and engagement ring in July before playing a round of golf at the Chenango Commons Golf Course and she didn't discover until after the game that the engagement ring portion was missing from the cup holder of her car.

Frank and Linda Urso, who had been visiting from South Carolina, said they spotted the ring in the parking lot while having lunch at McGirk's Irish Pub.

They showed the ring to friend Tom Kelleher, who owns a local jewelry store, and he confirmed it was quite valuable.

The couple were unable to contact anyone who might know the owner of the ring, so it ended up going home with them to South Carolina.

Teeple reached out to Kelleher's business about a month after losing the ring to see if anyone had reported finding the item, and he recalled the ring shown to him by the Ursos.

The couple put the ring in the mail and Teeple was reunited with the lost half of her ring. She said she plans to have the two parts soldered together soon so they won't be separated again.

"Now I have to learn how to golf with my ring because I'm not taking it off anymore," she told WBNG-TV.