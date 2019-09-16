Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A California woman who dreamed that she had to swallow her engagement ring to protect it from thieves woke up to find she really had ingested the piece of jewelry.

Jenna Evans of San Diego said she had a dream Tuesday night that her fiance, Bobby Howell, told her to swallow her engagement ring to protect it from some "bad guys" on a high speed train.

"When I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was," Evans told KGTV. "It was in my stomach."

Evans went to Urgent Care the following day, where X-rays confirmed the ring was in her stomach and was unlikely to pass through her digestive system safely on its own.

"I was really happy because I don't know if I can look at it and appreciate it in the same way, if I had to search for it," Evans said.

Doctors determined an upper endoscopy would be the best way to retrieve the ring, which was causing Evans stomach pains.

The surgery was successful and the ring was returned to Evans' finger, but she said she plans to take it off at night from now on.

"I feel very grateful that I got it back, and that this is a happy and funny story," Evans said.