South Carolina woman's birthday lottery win predicted by friend

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman was given extra reason to celebrate her 64th birthday when she won a $1 million lottery prize -- and it was predicated by a friend.

Phyllis Moss of Greenville told North Carolina Edication Lottery officials her top prize win on a $1,000,000 Win It All scratch-off ticket came just days before she turned 64.

"A friend of mine told me something wonderful was going to happen on my birthday this year," Moss said. "I never believed it would be this. It's an extra reason to celebrate. Wow! Just Wow!"

Moss bought her ticket from the Duck Thru Food Store in Greenville.

"I started crying I was so happy," Moss said. "I immediately called my fiancé and told him, 'You need to pick me up. I can't drive. I can't drive. I'm shaking so much.'"

"This has changed my life," Moss said. "Someone pinch me. This doesn't feel real."