Wife's gas neglecting habit leads to $1 million lottery prize

A South Carolina couple said they won a $1 million lottery prize thanks to their car being low on gas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A South Carolina couple said they won a $1 million lottery prize thanks to the wife's repeatedly forgetting to put gas in the car.

The couple, from Taylors, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the husband was driving in Greer when he discovered his wife had forgotten to put gas in the vehicle last time she used it, causing the low fuel warning light to be illuminated.

The man stopped at Corner Mart to fill the tank and while at the store he bought a $10 Millionaire Series lottery ticket for his wife.

The ticket turned out to be a $1 million winner.

"And I'm never putting gas in the car again," the wife joked when the couple collected their winnings.

She said her husband looked like he was going to have a heart attack when she revealed the prize.

"Never in a million years did I think we'd win the Lottery," the husband said.

The couple said they are planning a Disney World vacation to celebrate their win.