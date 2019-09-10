A Missouri couple collected a $50,000 Powerball jackpot 12 years after winning a $3.7 million lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Missouri couple who won a $50,000 Powerball jackpot have some experience in this area -- they won a $3.7 million lottery jackpot 12 years earlier.

Marilyn and Jimmie Lovelace told Missouri Lottery officials they bought a Powerball ticket from County Mart in Farmington using Quick Pick, and they matched the numbers 4-30-52-59 in the Sept. 4 drawing.

The couple only missed one number, 8, and the Powerball, 2, earning a $50,000 prize.

The Lovelaces said they frequently play the Powerball and Lotto drawing games using Quick Pick numbers.

They previously collected a $3.7 million jackpot from a Lotto drawing in 2007.