Man's lost class ring returned to him 43 years later

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A man who created from a Tennessee high school in 1976 was reunited with the class ring he lost while skiing 43 years ago thanks to an employee at the school.

Sandra Manning, a secretary at Sevier County High School, said a man came into the school Thursday morning bearing a Class of 1976 ring that he said his mother found years ago at a campground in Georgia.

Manning used the initials on the ring, C.E.S, and some old yearbooks to identify a prime suspect, Chris Smith.

The secretary posted a plea for help on Facebook, and just a couple hours later she was on the phone with Smith's wife, Joyce.

"I thought it was a joke at first to be honest," Chris Smith told WBIR-TV.

Smith said he does not know how his ring ended up at a campsite in Georgia.

"I lost the ring the summer that we graduated skiing out here at Douglas Lake at the local lake here. So someone had to find it and it made its way way back to Georgia," he said.