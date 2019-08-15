A Texas police department reunited a man with the class ring he lost in 1971. Photo courtesy of the Lampasas Police Department

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A Texas A&M University graduate who lost his class ring alongside an Alaska highway in 1971 was reunited with the ring thanks to a Texas police department.

The Lampasas Police Department said it ended up with the 1969 Aggie ring during an investigation and sought help from the Aggie Ring Program of the The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M University to identify the object's owner.

The ring was tracked to Johnny Johnson, who told the department he took a job at Denali National Park in Alaska after he graduated and the ring was believed to have been lost at the side of a highway in Alaska in 1971.

Johnson, who is now a full-time wildlife photographer based in Alaska, was reunited with his long-lost ring.