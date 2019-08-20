Kenyan chef cooks for 75 hours straight to break Guinness record

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A Kenyan chef broke a Guinness World Record when she prepared meals for 75 consecutive hours, completing 400 individual recipes.

Chef Maliha Mohammad, 36, finished cooking Sunday at the Kenya Bay Beach Resort in Mombasa, marking 75 hours of nonstop cooking.

Mohammad's kitchen marathon beat the previous record of 68 hours, 30 minutes of nonstop cooking, set by Rickey Lumpkin of California.

The chef completed 400 unique recipes during the record attempt, including both local and international cuisine. Her dishes included more than 10 types of pizza and her signature dish, Korean chicken Bulgogi.

"For every 12 hours, I had a break of 30 minutes for rest. I thank God for reaching this far. I am going to rest for a very long time," Mohammad told the Daily Nation at the end of her attempt.