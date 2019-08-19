Stunt rider breaks Guinness record for fastest motorcycle headstand

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A British stunt rider performed a handstand while going 76 mph on a motorcycle to break a Guinness World Record.

Marco George, 30, said his official speed was clocked at 76.1 mph during the record attempt at the Straightliners World's Fastest Wheelie Competition at the Elvington airfield in North Yorkshire.

George said he set out to double the previous record for fastest motorcycle handstand, 30 mph.

The daredevil said he had considered calling it a day after hitting 68 mph during his initial run, but organizers encouraged him to to try for 70 mph, the national speed limit.

"It was just an awesome day and I'm so so happy, and grateful to Trevor Duckworth and Straightliners for letting me have a go at this with World Wheelie Records," George wrote in a Facebook post. "I'll be back for sure."