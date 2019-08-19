Trending Stories

California man sells 'funky, old' prototype Nike shoes for $50,000
Large crocodile found in Ohio creek while children played nearby
Koala makes late night visit to surprised man's front door
Large snake at power transformer causes Kentucky outage
103-year-old skydiver leaps to Guinness World Record

Photo Gallery

 
Egan Bernal of Colombia wins Tour de France

Latest News

Stephen Amell to star in Starz wrestling series
U.N. North Korea committee OKs goat-breeding projects
WHO pulls 'measles free' status for Britain after cases spike
Stunt rider breaks Guinness record for fastest motorcycle headstand
Shay Mitchell announces fall due date for daughter
 
Back to Article
/