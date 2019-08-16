Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Seattle woman celebrated 103 years of life by setting a new Guinness World Record for being the oldest female tandem skydiver.

Kathryn "Kitty" Hodges was strapped to a Skydive Snohomish instructor Thursday when she jumped out of a plane 10,000 feet over Snohomish County alongside her son, Warren Hodges, and a few other family members.

"It's fun, so why not have some fun? Hallelujah!" Hodges told KING-TV.

Warren Hodges, who had been skydiving a few times, suggested the Guinness attempt to his mother. Skydive Snohomish officials said the current age record for a female tandem skydiver is 100, but a news report from Australia indicates a 102-year-old woman went skydiving last year.

Evidence from Hodges' jump is being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.

"It was kind of overwhelming," she told KCQP-TV after landing. "I didn't know what to say. I was so nervous."