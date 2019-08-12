Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Guinness World Record was broken in a Pennsylvania town when a wedding cookie table was set up with more than 50,000 cookies.

A Guinness adjudicator said the table set up Sunday by the Monongahela Area Historical Society held more than 50,000 cookies, breaking the record for the world's largest wedding cookie table.

The previous record, 18,000 cookies, was set up in Youngstown, Ohio, in 2016.

The Monongahela Area Historical Society set up the table as part of its celebration of the 250th anniversary of Monongahela's founding. The cookies were served at three weddings and three vow renewal ceremonies Sunday.