Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A pair of speed stackers in Idaho broke two Guinness World Records by teaming up to stack casino chips at top speed.

David Rush, who has more than 100 Guinness World Records to his name, teamed up with Guinness fan Summer Visser to attempt the two-person team records for most casino chips stacked in 30 seconds and one minute.

Rush, whose Guinness record attempts are aimed at promoting STEM education, and Visser managed to stack 69 chips in 30 seconds, beating the previous record of 60 for a two-person team, and 106 chips in one minute, beating the record of 95.

The one-minute stack had to remain standing on its own for five seconds once the stacking was completed to qualify for the Guinness record.