Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida were called to a high school for an unusual "burglary" in progress -- a raccoon inside a vending machine.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared photos on Facebook showing the guilty trash panda rooting around inside the vending machine, which was full of snack foods.

"This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School," the sheriff's office wrote.

"Deputy Danny Clifton called in Deltona Animal Control, and together they put this vending machine on a dolly and wheeled it out to an area where our friend could make his exit to freedom. He did so with a little encouragement, and he's off to his next adventure," the post said.