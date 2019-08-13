Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A baby raccoon suffering mobility problems due to a traumatic brain injury can get around on her own, thanks to a specially designed wheelchair.

Susan Curtis, a wildlife rehabilitation specialist in Arkansas, said Vittles the raccoon was found at age 8 weeks with a traumatic brain injury that left her unable to walk.

Curtis enlisted the help of specialists with Walkin' Pets to have Vittles outfitted with a wheelchair.

It's not yet known whether Vittles will completely recover from the brain injury, but the wheelchair is specially designed to help her develop the muscles she would need to stabilize her body on her own.

Curtis said Vittles is now living in her home and will eventually become part of a state education program.