New Jersey woman catches raccoon taking a swim in backyard pool

July 23 (UPI) --
A New Jersey woman who looked out at her pool during the recent heat spotted an unusual visitor taking a swim -- a raccoon.
Lauren Liedel said she spotted the trash panda cooling off from the extreme heat in the backyard pool at her Maple Shade home about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
She said the raccoon spent a couple minutes swimming leisurely in the pool.
Liedel said the raccoon climbed out of the pool on its own and scampered away.
A Long Island family had an even more surprising moment Sunday evening when they discovered a baby alligator swimming in their backyard pool. The reptile was safely captured and the family said they are trying to find it a new home.