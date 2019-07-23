Odd News New Jersey woman catches raccoon taking a swim in backyard pool By Ben Hooper ( ) WPVI-TV July 23 (UPI) --

A New Jersey woman who looked out at her pool during the recent heat spotted an unusual visitor taking a swim -- a raccoon.

Lauren Liedel said she spotted the trash panda cooling off from the extreme heat in the backyard pool at her Maple Shade home about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

She said the raccoon spent a couple minutes swimming leisurely in the pool.

Liedel said the raccoon climbed out of the pool on its own and scampered away.

A Long Island family had an even more surprising moment Sunday evening when they discovered a baby alligator swimming in their backyard pool. The reptile was safely captured and the family said they are trying to find it a new home.