Firefighters rescue raccoon with head caught in storm drain grate

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a raccoon that ended up trapped with its head sticking up through a sewer grate.

The Newton Fire Department said a crew worked with Waltham Animal Control when a raccoon was spotted at the side of a road with only its head sticking out from a storm drain grate.

Photos tweeted by the department show the rescuers removing the grate to carefully extract the trash panda's head.

"He had been stuck for a while but we are happy to report he is free!!!" the department tweeted.