Expert: Monitor lizard captured in California is only one of two

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a large monitor lizard spotted roaming a neighborhood for about a year has been captured -- but there's a second member of the species still on the loose.

Susan Nowicke, a reptile expert, said she captured the lizard Friday evening in an Escondido pond after it had been spotted multiple times during the past year swimming in various North County ponds.

Nowicke said the monitor lizard, an invasive species, has been dubbed Esco in honor of being captured in Escondido and will be quarantined for 30 days before being moved to a new home.

She said the lizard measures about 3 feet long, making it too small to account for sightings of a 4-foot monitor lizard in the area. Nowicke said she will continue to hunt for the larger lizard.