July 24 (UPI) -- Travelers in Israel were left scratching their heads when a mule wandered to Ben Gurion Airport and went for a walk inside the facility.

Security workers at the airport, located near Lod, said the mule showed up at Terminal 1 about 3 a.m. Wednesday and headed for the departures hall after standing in a road for a few minutes.

Video taken at the scene shows the mule wandering through the check-in hall, to the surprise of workers and passengers.

Agriculture Ministry officials were summoned to the scene and took the mule to a suitable facility. The ministry said the animal did not have a microchip or other form of identification.

The mule is being examined by veterinarians and will likely be put up for adoption, officials said.