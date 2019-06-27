Google Maps detour strands more than 100 vehicles near Colorado airport

June 27 (UPI) -- A Google Maps error near a Colorado airport left more than 100 drivers seeking a detour stranded on a dirt road.

Drivers headed to the Denver International Airport said they were diverted by Google Maps Sunday due to a crash on Pena Boulevard that led the app to offer a detour.

The drivers were led down a dirt road that soon turned muddy due to recent rains and vehicles ended up stuck with about 100 cars lined up behind them.

"There were a bunch of other cars going down [the dirt road] too, so I said, 'I guess it's OK.' It was not OK," driver Connie Monsees told CNN.

She said her all-wheel-drive vehicle was able to make it through the mud, and she ended up picking up a couple of stranded travelers who were headed to the airport to catch flights.

Google conceded that weather-related issues can sometimes cause the GPS directions to become unreliable.

"We take many factors into account when determining driving routes, including the size of the road and the directness of the route," the company said in a statement. "While we always work to provide the best directions, issues can arise due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather. We encourage all drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive, and use their best judgment while driving."