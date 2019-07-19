Tiger fleeing floodwaters breaks into home, relaxes in bed

July 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in India shared photos of a wild tiger that escaped a flood and wandered into a family's home, where it was found taking a rest on a bed.

The Wildlife Trust of India tweeted photos showing the tiger "relaxing on a bed" inside a family's home in Harmuti, Assam.

Officials said the tiger is believed to have fled monsoon flooding in the neighboring Kaziranga National Park.

"Our vet is making plans with Assam Forest Department to tranquilize a tiger that has entered a house," the group said in a social media post Friday. "Assam floods bring in unusual guests!"

Officials estimate more than 95 percent Kaziranga National park was underwater Friday as a result of the monsoon rains.