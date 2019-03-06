Tiger statue gives police officer a 'moment of shock'

March 6 (UPI) -- Police in Virginia said an apparent loose tiger that caused a "moment of shock" for an officer turned out to be a realistic statue.

The Prince William County Police Department asked business owners to use "caution" when "disposing of realistic, life-size animal statues."

The Facebook post included photos of what appears to be a tiger lurking behind a business.

"While on proactive patrol in a county shopping center, one of our officers experienced a moment of...uh...shock before realizing this little guy was harmless," the post said.