July 1 (UPI) -- A conservation nonprofit in India shared video showing a tiger briefly chasing after a motorcycle on a road through a wildlife sanctuary.

The Forests and Wildlife Protection Society, which posted the video to Facebook, said two Forest Department officials were riding the motorcycle through the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad, Kerala, when the passenger recorded the footage.

The video shows a tiger darting out of the woods and chasing the motorcycle at a high speed.

One of the people on the motorcycle can be heard screaming in the footage as the tiger gives chase.

The FAWPS said the Forest Department officials, who were riding through the sanctuary to investigate a reported tiger sighting, were not injured.