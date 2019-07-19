July 19 (UPI) -- A Chicago artist is developing a following using the streets as his canvas for mosaic art put to a practical use -- filling pot holes.

Jim Bachor said he learned the mosaic-creation technique in Ravenna, Italy, and first attempted to use it to patch a patch a pothole in 2013.

Bachor said people generally don't question him while he's in the process of creating his pothole art, which he posts to Instagram.

"I still don't know if it's legal or not, but I have had discussions with police through the years, about a half dozen, and once they know what I'm doing they don't have an issue with it," he told WGN-TV.

He said the aim of his creations, which feature subjects including cats, flowers and comfort foods, is to bring smiles to faces.

"I just think it's fun to think somebody walking on the street and then just by chance noticing there's something in the street that shouldn't be there, a different color, and then realizing the pothole's been fixed, which is good, but then realizing it's a piece of art which is better," he said.