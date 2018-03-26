Michigan student eats cereal out of pothole

March 26 (UPI) -- A Michigan college student made use of a big pothole in his city by filling it with cereal and milk for a mid-road breakfast session.

The Eastern Michigan University student, who wanted to be identified only as Andrew, 22, posted a series of photos and videos to Twitter showing him filling a pothole in Trenton with a whole box of Lucky Charms and a gallon of milk.

Video shows Andrew lying in the road with a spoon to eat the cereal out of the pothole.

"I don't know where the inspiration came from but when it hit me I knew it was a good idea and people would get a good laugh," Andrew told Mlive.com.

The student said there was no real political motive to his stunt.

"I didn't really do this to protest against my government," he said. "I don't think they are doing the best job with the potholes but they will be there no matter what, so why not have a laugh with them?"

Andrew said he was surprised by the taste of his breakfast.

"It tasted great," he said. "If I was blindfolded I wouldn't know if it was a pothole or a bowl."