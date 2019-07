July 10 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a Canadian restaurant captured the moment a bear strolled in through the front door in an apparent search for barbecue.

The footage, recorded by surveillance cameras at Gaucho Brazilian Barbecue in Canmore, Alberta, shows the bear entering the restaurant.

The animal is seen exiting the eatery a few moments later.

The restaurant joked the bear was turned away for a violation of the "no shirt, no shoes, no service" policy.