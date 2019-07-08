Animals escape when vandals break into Roswell, N.M., zoo

July 8 (UPI) -- Roswell, N.M., police are seeking information after vandals cut locks and fences in the city's zoo, allowing some animals to escape.

Five animal exhibits in the Spring River Park and Zoo were affected. Zoo staff noticed cut fencing when on Sunday morning. All the animals were accounted for, several wandering away from their enclosures but otherwise staying within the grounds.

A bobcat, two coatimundis and a raccoon were found in "keeper areas" adjacent to their enclosures but not accessible by the public, while a hawk, a coyote and one raccoon stayed where they belonged despite the opportunity for a breakout.

The city-operated zoo was closed on Sunday.

A police statement said that one or more persons "cut gate locks and in some cases fencing on five animal exhibits, resulting in four animals exiting their exhibits, but remaining nearby." It called for help in finding suspects.