Canadian zoo helps save woman bitten by venomous snake

June 26 (UPI) -- A Canadian woman suffering from a venomous snake bite is expected to make a full recovery after receiving help from a local zoo.

The Toronto Zoo said Tuesday it was contacted June 7 by Ontario Poison Control seeking help for a patient experiencing symptoms from a snake bite she suffered while vacationing in Thailand.

The woman, Shalaba Kallaith, had received treatment in Thailand but her symptoms re-emerged upon returning to Kitchener, about 68 miles west of Toronto, and was then admitted to the Grand River Hospital.

As the zoo houses several venomous snakes it has an inventory of anti-venom on hand for the health of its staff and it shipped six vials of anti-venom for Malayan pit viper to the Kitchener hospital.

"I am very grateful to the Toronto Zoo for the quick delivery of the anti-venom and for the great care I received at the Grand River Hospital," Kalliath said.

The Toronto Zoo's Senior Director for Wildlife Care and Science Andrew Lentini said, "We were very pleased to receive an update that Ms Kalliath is expected to make a full recovery."