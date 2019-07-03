July 3 (UPI) -- An unusual bird, a guinea fowl, was wrangled by bystanders at a New York gas station until police could arrive and help complete the capture.

A witness spotted the guinea fowl, a bird native to Africa, wandering near the BP gas station in Brooklyn about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman said she attempted to capture the exotic bird, but succeeded only in preventing it from being struck by passing vehicles.

The witness said she called multiple animal services organizations, but eventually called 911 at about 9 a.m.

Police arrived on the scene and were able to capture the bird, which was turned over to Animal Care Centers of NYC, where it was nicknamed Gilberto.

The guinea fowl's origins were unclear, but the woman who first spotted the bird said she called the Prospect Park Zoo and was told it had not escaped from that facility.