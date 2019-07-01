Police in England said they are searching for a 9-foot reticulated python, like this one, spotted slithering loose after escaping from its owners. Photo by ProjectOWL/Pixabay

July 1 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said they are searching for a 9-foot reticulated python spotted slithering loose in Cambridge, England.

Cambridgeshire police said officers were called to the Lovell Road area early Sunday on a report of a large snake in the area, and officers later learned from the animal's owner that it was a reticulated python that escaped from its home.

Officers were unable to locate the snake, which is native to Asia.

Police are urging residents to call the non-emergency line if they spot the non-venomous snake.