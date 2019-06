June 26 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man recorded video when a snake came out from under the hood of his car and slithered around while he was driving.

Steve Ulisny filmed video of his drive on Route 35, near Mifflintown, when the snake hitchhiking serpent popped out to stretch on the hood.

The video was posted to Facebook by family member Merrilee Buck Ulisny.

Steve Ulisny said the snake spent two days hiding under the hood of his car before it could be removed.